Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Georgia

Georgian Parliament overcomes President's veto on law on foreign agents

Georgia Materials 28 May 2024 20:12 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Georgian parliament voted against President Salome Zurabishvili's comments on the law on foreign agents, thus overriding her veto, the parliamentary meeting was broadcast live on the website of the legislative body, Trend reports.

According to the information, 66 deputies voted against the president’s veto, with the required quorum of 50.

Then the deputies supported the original version of the law, which was voted for by 84 deputies with a quorum of 76, and 4 parliamentarians were against.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more