Teen killed, 11 seriously injured in US bus crash

2 January 2018 02:39 (UTC+04:00)

A 13-year-old girl died and 11 others were injured after a Greyhound bus traveling west from Green River slid off the right shoulder of I-70 Sunday night, KSL reports.

The bus slipped off the road and traveled into a steep wash, coming to rest about 200 feet off the highway near Emery, according to a report from the Utah Highway Patrol. Police responded to the scene of the crash around 11 p.m.

The 13-year-old was found dead at the scene, police said. The bus driver and two of the passengers were transported by medical helicopter in serious condition to a hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, and the Utah Valley Medical Center.

Eleven passengers suffered various injuries and were transported by ambulance to hospitals in Price and Richfield. One passenger was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but a passenger told police the driver may have had a medical issue, according to Utah Highway Patrol trooper Jared Cornia.

The bus was en route to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Identification of the victims has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

