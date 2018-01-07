Man dies after Stockholm subway explosion

A man has died and his wife injured in an explosion outside a metro station in the southern suburbs of Swedish capital Stockholm, Sunday Express reports.

Police in the city said the 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were injured int the blast at the Varby Gard metro station in the Huddinge district.

The man was rushed to hospital in a serious condition but later died from multiple injuries sustained in the blast.

Police confirmed he had died in a statement on their website.

The condition of of the second blast victim, believed to be the man's wife, is unknown.

Officers said initial reports suggested the man was injured when he picked up an object, possibly a hand grenade, which then exploded in his hands.

They said there was no evidence to suggest the bast was terror-related.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news