U.S. denounces "coercion" as China conducts drills near Taiwan

15 April 2019 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese bombers and warships conducted drills around Taiwan on Monday, the latest military maneuvers near the self-ruled island that a senior U.S. official denounced as “coercion” and a threat to stability in the region, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The United States has no formal ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to help provide the island with the means to defend itself and is its main source of arms.

China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan, whose President Tsai Ing-wen Beijing suspects of pushing for the island’s formal independence, a red line for China which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

“Any attempt to influence Taiwan through threats or coercion, we believe, destabilizes the region and threatens stability in the Taiwan Strait,” James Moriarty, chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, said at a ceremony to mark the last four decades of U.S.-Taiwan relations.

China’s People’s Liberation Army said its warships, bombers and reconnaissance aircraft had conducted “necessary drills” around Taiwan on Monday, though it described them as routine.

China has repeatedly carried out what it calls “island encirclement patrols” in the past few years.

Taiwan scrambled jets and ships to monitor the Chinese forces, its defense ministry said, accusing Beijing of “trying to change the status quo of the Taiwan Strait.”

Moriarty said “flying fighter jets and bombers around the island, presumably in connection with what we are doing this afternoon, certainly does not help at all.

“It hurts stability. It damages the cross strait relationship. It damages any attempt by China to win the hearts and minds of Taiwan people,” he told reporters at the institute’s new $256 million facility, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan.

A delegation led by former U.S. speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, was in Taipei to mark 40 years since the signing of the Taiwan Relations Act, which governs U.S.-Taiwan relations, and to reaffirm Washington’s commitment.

“We couldn’t ask for a better friend than Taiwan. Taiwan is a democratic success story, a reliable partner, and a force for good in the world,” Ryan said. “We want the rest of the world to be more like Taiwan.”

Tsai, who says she wants to maintain the status quo with China but will defend Taiwan’s security and democracy, said at the ceremony that China has been ramping up military threats against Taiwan.

The visit by U.S. officials comes just weeks after Tsai said the United States was responding positively to Taipei’s requests for new arms sales to bolster its defenses in the face of growing pressure from China.

Last month, Washington sent Navy and Coast Guard ships through the narrow strait separating the island from the mainland, part of an increase in the frequency of U.S. movement through the strategic waterway to show support for Taipei.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Progress in U.S.-China trade talks spurs world stock rally
World 12:45
Uzbekistan airways received 4th Boeing-787-8 Dreamliner
Economy 11:00
Uzbekistan, China plan to create joint investment fund
Economy 09:16
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 14 April 14:10
Subaru to recall 5,035 vehicles in China for airbag defects
China 14 April 13:57
China renews blue alert for heavy rain
China 14 April 10:29
Latest
No drop in onion prices in Iran
Economy 17:25
US impressed by Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing drug trafficking
Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan abolishing import duties for several types of fuel
Business 17:04
Turkmenistan starts developing area around artificial lake
Turkmenistan 17:04
Azerbaijan achieves significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions
Society 17:01
South Korea likely to continue buying gas condensates from Iran
Economy 16:48
India to import Azerbaijani wool via Azexport website
Economy 16:48
Official: 132 kilometers of Azerbaijan's border with Iran beyond its control (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:36
Kazakhstan imports cattle from Austria, Czech Republic to boost production
Economy 16:35