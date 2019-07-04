Magnitude 6.4 quake hits mojave desert in Southern California

4 July 2019 23:48 (UTC+04:00)

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert, California, according to the USGS, Trend reports citing Sputnik. The service initially reported the quake's magnitude as 6.6, but later downgraded it.

It is reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was 270 kilometres from Los Angeles, but tremors were felt in the city as well as neighbouring counties.

The first tremors were followed by two aftershocks of 4.7 and 3.0 magnitudes in the course of five minutes.

There are no immediate reports about damages or injuries.

