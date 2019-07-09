PepsiCo results beat estimates on demand for sodas, chips

9 July 2019 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, as the company benefited from demand for its sodas and Lays chips, as well as its sparkling waters, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Revenue in its snacking division, Frito-Lay North America, rose 4.5%, while it increased 2.5% in its beverage unit.

PepsiCo launched berry, lime and mango flavored sodas in 12-ounce cans earlier this year and introduced Bubly sparkling water in fruity flavors as well as healthier chips such as Bare’s apple chips and Off the Eaten Path’s veggie crisps.

Organic revenue, which excludes the effect of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, increased 4.5%.

Three analysts polled by Refinitv IBES had expected a 4.87% growth in organic revenue.

Net revenue rose 2.2% to $16.45 billion in the second quarter ended June 15 from a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, from $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.54 per share.

Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.50 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion.

