Vega rocket mission with UAE satellite from Kourou fails over major anomaly

11 July 2019 08:46 (UTC+04:00)

The launch of a Vega rocket loaded with the UAE FalconEye1 earth observation satellite has failed due to a major anomaly that led to the loss of the mission, Luce Fabreguettes, the executive vice president of launch service provider Arianespace, said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The rocket blazed off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana earlier in the day.

"As you have seen about two minutes after lift-off ... a major anomaly occurred resulting in the loss of the mission. On behalf of Arianespace, I wish to express our deepest apologies to our customers for the loss of their payload," Fabreguettes said in an official statement minutes after the launch, as aired on Arianespace website.

Arianespace will get more detailed information about the incident after having analyzed it in the coming hours and will provide the updates on it soon, according to Fabreguettes.

