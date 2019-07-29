Pakistan condemns attack on Afghan political leader

29 July 2019 05:10 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan on Sunday condemned a bomb attack that targeted the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's running mate, Amrullah Saleh, in the country's capital Kabul, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack coincided with the start of the 60-day campaign for Afghanistan presidential elections to be held on Sept. 28.

According to Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Health Ministry of Afghanistan, At least one person was confirmed dead and 13 others were injured in the attack.

Saleh was rescued and shifted to a safe place unharmed, according to officials. However, photos on social media showed minor injuries on his right hand.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the office of Amrullah Saleh, a vice presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

He said Pakistan fully supports the democratic process in Afghanistan.

"We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to restore complete peace in the country through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process," the spokesman said.

