Head of Libyan parliament in Tobruk says ceasefire over

15 January 2020 02:35 (UTC+04:00)

According to multiple reports, Akile Salih, who is the president of the House of Representatives and is allied with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced that the ceasefire - announced by rival forces on Sunday - had ended and that war would continue, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

After the Moscow talks mediated by Russia and Turkey failed to yield an official ceasefire agreement, GNA-LNA skirmishes near Tripoli have reportedly resumed. The east-based Libyan army reported that fighting was underway in the Libyan capital’s southern suburbs. The LNA reaffirmed its readiness to continue its offensive to 'liberate' Tripoli.

Libya is being torn apart by the two rival administrations, beginning in 2011 when long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the Tripoli-based GNA occupying in the country’s west.

The situation in Libya escalated over the past several weeks as LNA commander Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the Libyan capital of Tripoli, controlled by the UN-recognized GNA. The city has experienced being a battleground of similar attacks in April when hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured.

