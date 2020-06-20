Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 142,000 in past day — WHO

More than 142,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 19, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 8.38 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on June 19, as many as 8,385,440 novel coronavirus cases and 450,686 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 142,451 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,151.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,092,526. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 77,140 and the number of deaths - by 3,526 and reached 212,517.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,490,815 and the number of fatalities is 190,903. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,033 and the number of deaths - by 599.

The East Mediterranean region has 856,650 cases and 19,041 fatalities as of June 19. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,153 and the number of deaths - by 466.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,149,166), Brazil (955,377), Russia (569,063), India (380,532), the United Kingdom (300,473), Spain (245,268), Peru (240,908), Italy (238,159), Chile (225,103), and Iran (197,647).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.