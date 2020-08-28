World Bank pauses Doing Business publication to study data irregularities

The World Bank (WB) has decided to suspend the publication of Doing Business rankings, scheduled for October, due to the need to study data irregularities that occurred in previous reports, the organization said in a statement on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019. The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology," the World Bank said.

"The publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment," the organization said.

In late 2019, the World Bank reported that Russia haf climbed three notches from last year to the 28th spot in Doing Business-2020 ranking. In 2018, Russia was ranked 31st in the ranking of 190 countries.