Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 620,000 in past day

More than 620,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 56.62 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 17:59 Moscow time on November 20, as many as 56,623,643 novel coronavirus cases and 1,355,963 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 620,744 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,516.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for nearly 45% of the COVID-19 daily tally (279,151). Next are North and South America (235,279 cases), and Southeast Asia (57,218 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (11,413,788), India (9,004,365), Brazil (5,945,849), France (2,048,857), Russia (2,039,926), Spain (1,541,574), the United Kingdom (1,453,260), Argentina (1,339,337), Italy (1,308,528), Colombia (1,218,003), Mexico (1,015,071), and Peru (941,951).