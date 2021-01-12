Antonio Guterres to run for second term as UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced in his letter to the UN Security Council chairman that he decided to offer his candidacy for the second term in office. The first five-year term of Guterres, 71, expires in 2021, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As my first term of office as Secretary-General of the United Nations expires at the end of this year, I wish to inform you that I am available to serve a second term as Secretary-General of the United Nations, if that will be the will of Member States," the letter says.

"Since assuming office, I have had the privilege of working towards the reform of the United Nations to meet the aspirations of Member States, striving for the dignity and the well-being of people, while ensuring the sustainability of our planet for future generations," the Secretary-General said.

"It would be my honour to continue to serve the Organization in pursuing its purposes and fulfilling its noble objectives," Guterres concluded.