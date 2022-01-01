India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

New Delhi and Islamabad Saturday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations, Indian's foreign ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously under a bilateral agreement between the two countries that prohibits them from attacking each other's atomic facilities, the ministry said in a statement.

The agreement, signed on Dec. 31, 1988 and entered into force on Jan. 27, 1991, provides that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the agreement on the first of January of every calendar year.

This is the 31st consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, with the first one having taken place on Jan. 1, 1992, the statement said.