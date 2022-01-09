Operational group of CSTO Joint Headquarters sent to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

The CSTO Crisis Response Center was transferred to a round-the-clock operating mode, the operational group of the Organization's Joint Headquarters was sent to Kazakhstan, told reporters at the CSTO Joint Headquarters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"To coordinate interaction with the defense departments of the CSTO member states, the formation and deployment of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO, control over the implementation of decisions of the CSTO bodies, as well as interaction on operational, administrative and logistical support, an operational group headed by the deputy chief of Joint headquarters of the CSTO was sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan," said at the organization.

A round-the-clock work of the CSTO Crisis Response Center has been deployed, providing video-conference communication with the defense departments of the Organization's countries, the headquarters noted.