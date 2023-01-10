CSTO to clarify details of Armenia's position regarding scheduled exercises – Kremlin spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) will clarify the details of Armenia's unwillingness to host the exercises scheduled for 2023, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

"This is quite a new statement of the Armenian Prime Minister, I think, that the CSTO will communicate with colleagues, and clarify the details of Armenia’s position," he said.

Peskov stressed that the dialogue on difficult issues with Armenia will continue.

Earlier today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference that it is inappropriate to hold CSTO exercises in the country in 2023.