Bus accident kills 6 football fans, wounds 22 in Iraq

Six people were killed and 22 others wounded on Monday in a bus-truck collision near Iraq's southern city of Basra, a traffic police source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bus, carrying Iraqi football fans, collided with a truck on a highway between the provinces of Dhi Qar and Basra, where the fans were en route to attend the Iraqi national team's match against Qatar in the semi-finals of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup 2023, Colonel Mohammed Abdul-Hussein from Basra traffic police told Xinhua.

Abdul-Hussein said the accident occurred due to heavy fog on the highway north of Basra.

A statement by the health department of Dhi Qar province confirmed the death toll, adding that the victims, all onboard the bus, have been sent to nearby hospitals and medical centers.

The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup 2023 started on Jan. 6 in Basra and will continue until Jan. 19. Iraq hopes the ongoing Gulf Cup to be an opportunity to show the country's return to regional activities.