Gazprom, Kazakhstan sign roadmap for cooperation in gas sector

Gazprom’s head Alexey Miller and Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar have signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas sector, the Russian holding said in a statement on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took place today. The parties discussed their current and prospective interaction. The roadmap for cooperation in the gas sector was signed at the meeting by Alexey Miller and Roman Sklyar," the statement reads.

On November 28, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a ‘trilateral gas union’ with Uzbekistan during a meeting in the Kremlin. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained that at the first stage it implies creating a coordination mechanism at the initiative of President Putin. Later it became known that it implies cooperation in processing and supplying gas, including to new export destinations.