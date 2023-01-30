Convoy of trucks from Iran attacked on border of Syria and Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A convoy of Iranian trucks with food aid for Syria came under fire on Sunday evening at the Boukamal border crossing on the Syrian-Iraqi border, Al-Hadath TV channel reports, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the information, the convoy consisted of 25 trucks, the first group of four vehicles crossed the checkpoint. Unknown persons opened fire when a second group of three trucks was approaching. Al-Hadath reports that as a result there are victims, ambulances went to the scene. According to Al Mayadeen, the attack caused only material damage.