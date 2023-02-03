Bulgarian News Agency launches press club in Türkiye's Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) has launched a National Press Club in Türkiye's Ankara, Trend reports.

"BTA is planning to have such press clubs in all neighboring countries, as well as in countries with large Bulgarian communities. Ankara is the fifth - after Skopje (Republic of North Macedonia), Bucharest (Romania), Bosilegrad (Serbia) and Taraclia (Moldova)," BTA Director General Kiril Valchev said.

"In fulfilling our duty to tell the world about Bulgaria and the Bulgarians, we have a good partner such as Anadolu Agency. In the autumn of last year, my colleague Anadolu Agency Director General Serdar Karagoz and I signed a new agreement to exchange news every day, but we noted that the cooperation between BTA and Anadolu Agency is older than us - the first agreement dates back to 1972. The two agencies are also together in the Association of Balkan News Agencies (ABNA), which, with the support of our Turkish friends, is now registered with its headquarters in Bulgaria, and Mr. Karagoz will take over the presidency of ABNA from Greece this year at the annual general meeting in Ataturk's hometown of Thessaloniki, where Serdar himself was born," Valchev added.

Anadolu Agency General Director Serdar Karagoz added that it is time to bring the two communities even closer to each other.

"The Anadolu Agency was founded in Ankara exactly 103 years ago. It's a great pleasure for us that exactly 103 years later BTA is opening an office here in Ankara. The two countries are very close and by that I don't mean only the geographical aspect of things. We are also close culturally and our historical links are sustainable," Karagoz said.

A documentary exhibition of the Bulgarian Archives State Agency dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was demonstrated on the sidelines of the opening ceremony. It shows photographs and documents of the time the founding father of Türkiye spent in Bulgaria's Sofia.

Opening new press clubs is part of the Agency's policy under the brand BTA National Press Club. The goal is to create them for communication between media and business, politics, culture and sport. Press conferences, discussions, exhibitions, and other events are organized there.