NASA, SpaceX target March 2 for next available Crew-6 launch attempt

NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Thursday, March 2, for next available Crew-6 launch attempt after the original launch attempt was scrubbed early Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The launch of the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station was originally scheduled at 1:45 a.m. Monday Eastern Time from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But the launch was called off due to a ground systems issue.

Mission teams decided to stand down to investigate an issue preventing data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 first stage Merlin engines, triethylaluminum triethylboron (or TEA-TEB), according to NASA.

SpaceX has removed propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the astronauts have exited the Dragon spacecraft for astronaut crew quarters. Both the Falcon 9 and Dragon are in a safe configuration, said NASA.

Whether NASA and SpaceX could go for the next available launch attempt on Thursday will depend on resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday's launch.