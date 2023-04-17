Lavrov says he has invited Brazilian counterpart to visit Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday he has invited his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to visit Russia when he deems convenient, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I have invited Mr. minister to visit Russia at a time he deems convenient. Our employees will stay in touch in the corresponding areas of our relations," he said after talks with Vieira.

"In general, the talks were very useful and confirmed mutual interest in further strengthening our strategic partnership," Lavrov added.

Lavrov arrived in Brazil, the first stopover on his Latin American tour, on Monday. He will also visit Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba. The Russian foreign ministry said ahead of his visit that its agenda would be focused on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries of that region in the political, trade-and-economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other spheres.