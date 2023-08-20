Hungary, Türkiye sign agreement for gas purchase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Hungary will buy 275 million cubic meters from Türkiye next year, which will further enhance the role of this country in ensuring Hungarian energy security, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, following talks in Budapest between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

"We have completed work on an agreement with the Turkish company Botas, according to which we will purchase 275 million cubic meters of natural gas from Türkiye during the spring and summer of next year. This will make a great contribution to ensuring the security of our country's energy supply," the minister said.

He also noted that the importance of Türkiye as a transit country, through which gas from Russia and other states enters Europe, will increase due to the upcoming increase in fuel supplies from Azerbaijan and, in the future, possible gas transportation from Turkmenistan. For these reasons, energy cooperation between Hungary and Türkiye is "acquiring a new dimension," Szijjártó said.

Hungary and Azerbaijan are also working to increase the supply of Caspian energy resources. Thus, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale natural gas trader, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas, the supply of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of gas into Hungarian storage facilities.