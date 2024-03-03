Pakistan elects new prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan, Trend reports.

A total of 201 out of 336 deputies of the new convocation of the lower house of parliament voted in favor of Sharif. His opponent in the race for the post of the head of the government of Pakistan - Secretary General of the Pakistan Justice Movement (Tehreek-e-Insaf) party Omar Ayub Khan, who passed into the deputies of the new convocation of the National Assembly as an independent candidate - received 92 votes.

