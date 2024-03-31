Azerbaijan, Armenia may soon reach peace agreement - Pope Francis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Pope Francis supported peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

The Pope encouraged the discussions taking place between Armenia and Azerbaijan, "so that, with the support of the international community, they can pursue dialogue and arrive as soon as possible at a definitive peace agreement."

"May the risen Christ open a path of hope to all those who in other parts of the world are suffering from violence, conflict, food insecurity and the effects of climate change," he also said.