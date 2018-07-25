At least 38 killed in series of terror attacks in southern Syria

At least 38 people were killed and dozens were wounded on Wednesday in a series of terror attacks in the As-Suwayda Governorate in southwestern Syria, TASS with reference to the Alikhbaria TV channel reported.

According to the report, the terror attacks were carried out by the Islamic State in the areas controlled by the Syrian government.

Earlier, the official SANA news agency reported that a powerful explosion hit the city of As-Suwayda (92 km from Damascus). The terrorists detonated explosive devices near a market. Police killed four out of six suicide bombers.

The terror attacks were carried out along with the assaults on the settlements in the outskirts of As-Suwayda. The National Defense Forces repelled some these attacks. The armed gangs had intruded the territory from the border between Iraq and Jordan. The government troops were deployed to help the militias. The battles against terrorists are underway in Douma, Tell Buseir, Aradja and El Mtuna.

