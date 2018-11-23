Saudi Arabia grants $ 3.7 mln for construction and equipping quarantine zone in Kyrgyzstan

23 November 2018 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh in the third reading reviewed and approved the draft law “On ratification of the Grant Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the project“ Provision of equipment for medical centers and construction and equipping of the quarantine zone”, kabar.kg reports.

As part of the implementation of social infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides grants in the amount of $3 million 797 thousand for the implementation of the following projects:

- Equipping medical centers in the villages of Kara-Kuldzha and Tyup and Equipping the tuberculosis department of the National Center for Phthisiology under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic for $ 1 million 245 thousand;

- Construction of a quarantine zone in Chui region for the export of meat from the Kyrgyz Republic and KSA in the amount of $ 960 thousand;

- Equipping a modern medical equipment of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of $1 million 440 thousand;

- Consulting services for the effective implementation of the above three projects under the Grant Agreement in the amount of $151.8 thousand.

The construction of a modern trade and logistics center (quarantine zone) in Kyrgyzstan will allow to export lives-stock animals and animal products to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and other countries to which meat export from Kyrgyzstan will be possible.

