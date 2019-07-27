Saudi Arabia bans foreigners from taking hospitality jobs

27 July 2019 23:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development has banned local employers from recruiting or outsourcing to expatriate workers in a number of hospitality occupations in a bid to achieve a 100-per cent "Saudisation" of the country's tourism sector by 2020 and beat low employment among Saudi nationals, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The new restrictions will cover all hotels rated 3 stars and above as well as villas rated 4 stars and above, the Saudi Gazette said, citing Labor Minister Ahmed Rajhi.

Some of the most prestigious occupations to banned for foreigners include reservations, purchases, marketing and front desks managers - these will be available to Saudi men and women only.

At least 70 per cent of Saudis must be recruited into sales management and event management, while no less than one Saudi national, if available in the firm, placed in the following occupations: food and beverages supervisor, room service supervisor, events section supervisor, and laundry supervisor.

According to the report, the new rules will begin being applied by the end of this year and enter full effect by the end of next year with an ultimate outlook of achieving a 100 per cent Saudization in a total of 20 occupations.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia adopted a similar policy for its trade sector in order to decrease unemployment among the local population as most private-sector jobs are traditionally taken by foreign employees.

