Iraqi air force strikes Daesh fuel, vehicle storage facilities

The Iraqi Air Forces have carried out a successful airstrike on the Daesh terror group fuel and vehicle storage facilities and bed-down locations, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Two Iraqi Air Force 9th Fighter Squadron F-16s dropped two precision-guided munitions weighing 2,000 pounds each during an Iraqi-led operation to defeat Daesh [Islamic State] fuel and vehicle storage facilities and bed-down locations," the release said. "The Iraqi Air Force led the effort to include the pre-brief, execution and debrief of the mission."

After the strike, Salah ad-Din operations commander Iraqi Maj. Gen. Abd al-Muhsin al-Abbasi ordered a ground clearance operation to assess the strike as well as to gather intelligence, according to the release.

"The combination of effects delivered by the Iraqi Air Force and Iraqi Security Forces on this target serves as an example of Iraqi-led joint planning and execution of joint fires and maneuver as a product of the ongoing training and advising mission of the Coalition," the release said.

The international coalition against Daesh* was formed in 2014 after the terrorist group captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The coalition assisted Iraq conduct military operations against the militants.

