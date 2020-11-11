Iraqi health official says COVID-19 under control as total infections exceed 500,000

Sayf al-Badr, Iraqi Health Ministry's spokesman, said that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in the country and the ministry has followed plans to contain the increase in infections, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Until now, the health situation is under control and we affirm the need for the citizens to adhere to the health-protective measures," al-Badr told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The recovery rate from the coronavirus in Iraq is about 86 percent and the death rate is about 2 percent, according to the Health Ministry's reports.

Iraqi officials believe that such rates are widely acceptable with daily recoveries either higher than or equal to the daily COVID-19 infections.