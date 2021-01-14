Jordan cancels Friday curfews, allows reopening of schools
Jordan will cancel Friday curfews starting this week and allow the reopening of schools starting from the next semester, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh made the remarks in an address at the Lower House, where he said all necessary measures and procedures would be taken to ensure the safety and preserve the health of all.
He said Jordan would also cancel home quarantine for all arriving passengers and start the gradual opening of several sectors closed over the past few months to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
