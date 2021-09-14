15 injured in landmine explosion in Yemen's Hodeidah: source

A total of 15 people were injured in a landmine blast in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Monday, a government official told, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"An explosion of a landmine previously laid by the Houthi militia struck a vehicle with 15 people on board including women and children in Hodeidah," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

The explosion that occurred in Al Khawkhah district resulted in injuring 15 people and partially destroying their vehicle, he said.

Following the explosion, local residents and pro-government soldiers rushed to the site and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.