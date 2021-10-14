Lebanese army arrests nine people after Beirut violence
Lebanon’s army said on Thursday it arrested nine people, including a Syrian, after violence erupted earlier in the day in Beirut, leaving at least six killed and dozens wounded, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
The army said on Twitter that it remained deployed in the area to ensure violence did not occur again.
