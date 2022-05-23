ICIEC will assemble two high-level parallel events discuss climate action and digital transformation at IsDB Group Private Sector Forum in Egypt

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is convening two special parallel events on June 2 and 3, at the IsDB Group’s Private Sector Forum, which will run at the IsDB’s 47th Annual Meetings in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The two discussions with senior speakers will dive deep into climate action and digital transformation. They will provide a good opportunity to network with IsDB Group member states, especially Egypt as it brings digitisation and climate action into play in order to achieve its own development targets under its bold Egypt Vision 2030:

June 2 [14:00-15:00] - How digital transformation can support finance and investment

Join high level speakers discussing the digital transformation of business communities in member states, with a specific concentration on ICIEC’s initiative for establishing the OIC Business Intelligence Centre (OBIC).

The importance of digitising trade and commerce is paramount – not least because it can help improve supply chain management, vital in a time of geopolitical change, and also it can be used to improve transparency and combat bad practice. Digitisation of the global trade ecosystem has long been a goal, but there have been tangible developments in the region, not least the adoption by some players of new enabling umbrella legislation (such as under UNCITRAL), which shows progress in digitising physical trade, vital in the modern economy.

June 3 [11:05 – 12:05] - How credit and political risk insurance can help facilitate climate action

This session highlights how CPRI insurance can help facilitate climate action and will introduce ICIEC’s latest initiatives for climate action, and present and share experiences, transactions and partnerships in member states. The discussion will engage member state private sector actors on solutions and services provided by ICIEC for climate action, serving member states’ ESG agendas. This discussion will spotlight initiatives that will help Egypt achieve its Vision 2030 goals with particular respect to the environment.

“We’re delighted to be hosting these two parallel events in Egypt. ICIEC’s involvement at the Private Sector Forum will provide great opportunity to engage with the private sector in our member states and wider global community and help energise the private sector partnerships at high levels, through digitisation and solutions for climate action,” says Mr Oussama KAISSI CEO of ICIEC.

About ICIEC

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The Corporation is uniquely the largest Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer in the world and has led from the front in providing a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions to companies and parties in its 48 Member States. ICIEC was established in 1994 with the mandate to strengthen economic relations between OIC member countries and to promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing Shariah-compliant risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. ICIEC has for the 14th consecutive year earned an “Aa3” insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody’s, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. ICIEC’s resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 83bn in trade and investment and US$2.2 bn in support of FDI at end of 2021. Its activities were directed to specific sectors including banking, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

