Death toll from earthquake in Syria climbs to 8,500 — WHO regional director

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Syria has reached 8,500, with around 4,000 lives lost on Damascus-controlled territory, Richard Brennan, Regional Emergency Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO official, the death toll continues to rise. According to latest reports, around 4,000 people lost their lives on the government-controlled territory, with some 2,500 more being injured. The death toll in northwestern Syria is some 4,500 and 7,500 people were injured.