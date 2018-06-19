China says will 'fight back firmly' if U.S. publishes additional tariffs

19 June 2018 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

China will fight back firmly with “qualitative” and “quantitative” measures if the United States publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, the commerce ministry said, accusing the U.S. of initiating a trade war, Reuters reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, saying the move was in retaliation for China’s decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. goods.

“Such a practice of extreme pressure and blackmailing deviates from the consensus reached by both sides on multiple occasions, and is a disappointment for the international community,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The United States has initiated a trade war and violated market regulations, and is harming the interests of not just the people of China and the U.S., but of the world,” the ministry said.

If the United States publishes a new list of tariffs, Beijing will take strong countermeasures to safeguard the interests of China and its people, the ministry said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Senate to ban US weapon supplies to Turkey over potential purchase of Russian S-400 system
US 09:45
North Korea's Kim in China; U.S., South Korea suspend military drill
China 07:35
China's state media warns of trade war with US
US 06:58
North Korean leader expected to visit China Tuesday
China 05:19
Trump Establishes Space Force as Sixth Branch of US Armed Forces
US 18 June 22:57
China's central bank says bond market risks in check as it steps up monitoring
China 18 June 15:03
China's central bank sets up unit to monitor financial risks
China 18 June 12:33
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Asian shares fall as U.S.-China trade spat escalates
US 18 June 09:54
At least 5 migrants killed in car crash after US border patrol chase
US 18 June 08:22
Pentagon denies reports on airstrike at Syrian army positions near Bukamal
US 18 June 06:19
China unveils more measures to draw foreign investment
China 18 June 03:15
U.S. bombs Syrian positions, Syrian military source tells state media
Arab World 18 June 02:46
Heavy rain to hit parts of China
China 17 June 10:31
Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM
Turkey 16 June 10:25
China announces anti-dumping measures on some chemical product imports
China 16 June 07:38
Trump supports Republican immigration bills in U.S. House: White House
US 16 June 04:50
Trump speaks with Qatar's Emir over Gulf unity
US 16 June 00:23