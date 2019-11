At least 11 people were trapped underground after a coal mine accident in the city of Jining, east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred at around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday at Liangbaosi coal mine in Jiaxiang County. The coal mine has an annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes.

Rescue work is under way.

