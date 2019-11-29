China’s Huawei prepares lawsuit against US ban on subsidised rural use

29 November 2019 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese giant Huawei plans to sue the US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) over recent restrictions on the company’s equipment use in rural networks, part of a larger effort to push back against fears the company's devices offer backdoor access to Chinese intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Huawei is expected to file suit next week in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to challenge the Nov. 22 decision by the FCC barring rural telecom carriers in the US from using federal subsidies to purchase Huawei gear, the Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

The article characterised the upcoming lawsuit as part of a broader campaign by Huawei of more forcefully challenging US efforts to restrict its business with a combination of lawsuits and increased spending on lobbyists to defend the company in Congress and the Trump administration.

