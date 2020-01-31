Wuhan coronavirus infected toll hits 9,692 - Chinese Officials

31 January 2020 05:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese Authorities made an update on Friday on the number of infected and deceased. According to the official data, at least 9,692 have contracted the coronavirus and more than 200 died due to the outbreak of the Wuhan virus, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"As of midnight on January 30 [16:00 GMT Thursday], the National Health Commission received information about 9,692 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities]. 1,527 people are in critical condition, 213 have died, 171 people have been discharged from hospitals," China's National Health Commission (NHC) commission said in a statement.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters on Thursday that Beijing has reached progress in identifying the nature of the virus, adding that Chinese specialists were able to successfully treat more than 130 people.

The ground zero of new coronavirus - which was first reported last December - is said to be a seafood market in China’s Wuhan and has since spread to at least 19 countries.

Authorities have globally suspended air traffic to and from China, increased border and airport control, and put travelers with even slight traces of flu symptoms into isolated wards under quarantine.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Air traffic between China and Italy blocked as first two coronavirus sases Confirmed
Europe 02:50
Two arrested for spreading false coronavirus news in Thailand
World 00:35
More people being hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus spread
Kazakhstan 30 January 18:20
Jaguar-Land Rover parent warns of hit to profit from China virus outbreak
China 30 January 17:27
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 30 January 16:05
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens
Politics 30 January 14:35
Latest
5.2-magnitude quake hits 86 km SE of Muara Siberut, Indonesia
Other News 05:02
Three rockets from Gaza fired at southern Israel
Israel 03:29
Air traffic between China and Italy blocked as first two coronavirus sases Confirmed
Europe 02:50
U.S. will not completely withdraw forces from Africa: Pentagon chief
US 01:41
Two arrested for spreading false coronavirus news in Thailand
World 00:35
Iran vows to continue its nuclear program despite US sanctions on AEOI
Iran 30 January 23:41
At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village
Other News 30 January 22:40
US imposes sanctions on President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
US 30 January 21:52
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics
Business 30 January 21:21