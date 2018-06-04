IMF: France is a leader of economic reform in Europe

France under President Emmanuel Macron has become one of the fastest-reforming countries in Europe but needs to be more detailed on how it will cut public spending, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday in its annual assessment, Reuters reports.

“With this ambitious pace of reforms, France has now become a reform leader in Europe,” the IMF said in a statement.

More specifics were required on how Macron’s centrist government intended to put its public debt levels on a sustainable downward trajectory, it added.

The Washington-based institution said it expected economic growth to remain robust in France this year, but less buoyant than in 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news