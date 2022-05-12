Electric-only car sales in Ireland double in first four months

The number of new electric-only cars sold in Ireland has more than doubled in the first four months of this year, according to the data released by the country's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the January-April period of this year, a total of 6,748 electric-only cars were sold in Ireland, up 123 percent when compared with the same period last year.

Apart from these, 4,163 new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were also sold in the country in the first four months of this year, an increase of 37.34 percent over a year ago.

The combined sales of electric-only cars and PHEVs accounted for 21.23 percent of all the new cars sold in Ireland in the first four months of this year.

During the period, a total of 51,374 new cars were sold in Ireland, up 8 percent year-on-year while the sales of second-hand cars in the country tumbled 45 percent, totaling 15,287.

Ireland's total vehicle population was estimated at about 2.8 million at the end of last year, which means that less than two persons in the country have a vehicle of their own.