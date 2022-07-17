Germany lacking gas to get through winter, regulator chief warns

German gas storage facilities are currently not full enough to get through the winter without Russian gas supplies, Klaus Mueller, who heads the country’s regulatory office for electricity and gas, said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The gas storage tanks are almost 65% full. That's better than in the previous weeks, but still not enough to get through the winter without Russian gas," the Federal Network Agency’s Mueller said. He also recalled that Nord Stream maintenance work was scheduled to end next Thursday.

"Now a lot depends on whether and how much gas flows through the pipeline after" the maintenance, the president of the German Bundesnetzagentur said.