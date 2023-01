The UK's first rocket launch mission Start Me Up lifted off Monday evening, marking a historic day for the UK's space sector, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Cosmic Girl, a former Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747, takes off shortly after 10:00 pm GMT from Spaceport Cornwall with the LauncherOne rocket under its wing.

If it succeeds, it will be a major milestone for UK space. Francesca Gosling from the U.K. space Agency confirmed that the launch is the first ever satellite launch from Western Europe.