Israel has vaccinated over 2 mln people against COVID-19

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has exceeded 2 million, the state's Ministry of Health said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Israel has thus vaccinated over 21.5 percent of its population of about 9.3 million in less than a month, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The ministry also reported 6,845 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 535,049.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 3,910 with 50 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,117 to 1,135, out of 1,818 hospitalized patients.

This figure marked a new record of patients in serious condition since the outbreak of the disease in the country in February 2020.

The total recoveries rose to 453,358, after 7,183 new recovered cases were added. The active cases rose to a record high of 77,781.

Also on Friday, the number of active coronavirus cases among Israeli soldiers reached 1,594, the Israel Defense Forces said, the highest morbidity figure in the Israeli army since the outbreak.