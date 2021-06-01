Israel's active coronavirus cases drop to 350

The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel has dropped to 350, the ministry of health said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel since March 17, 2020, only 18 days since the first case was detected in the country.

The ministry also reported 21 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total tally to 839,475.

The death toll in Israel rose to 6,412 with four new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 50 to 49, out of 91 hospitalized patients.

The overall recoveries rose to 832,713 in Israel, after 50 new ones were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 5.45 million, or 58.4 percent of its total population.

On Tuesday, Israel will lift almost all anti-coronavirus restrictions given the low and stable morbidity in the country.

Under the decision, Israeli businesses will no longer need a purple badge, which requires fever measurement at the entrance, keeping distance among customers, and placing partitions between buyers and sellers.

The green pass, which represents a permit to enter indoor places including restaurants and cinemas for the recovered and vaccinated, will also be cancelled.

However, restrictions on entry and exit to Israel will remain.