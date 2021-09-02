Fox wins Israel franchise for Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Four and a half months after Israeli retail fashion chain Fox-Wizel Ltd. signed an agreement in principle to bring Danish variety chain Flying Tiger Copenhagen to Israel, Fox has officially been awarded the Israeli franchise.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen sells household and office goods, toys, leisure and party accessories, gadgets, fashion accessories and more at low prices and renews its collections every two weeks.

As part of the franchise, Fox will operate stores around the country as well as an online store. During 2022, Fox plans opening Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores in malkah Mall Jerusalem, Dizengoff Center Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv Port, Azrieli Center Tel Aviv, Rishonim Mall in Rishon Lezion, Cinema City Rishon Lezion, Givatayim Mall, Bilu Center Rehovot, and Grand Canyon Haifa. Each store will be 150-200 square meters.

Flying Tiger was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Copenhagen. The chain has 860 stores in 26 countries, mainly in Europe, including 127 stores in Spain, 50 stores in France and 50 stores in Denmark itself as well as 90 stores in the UK, 34 in Japan and 20 in Korea.

Fox has appointed Hila Agazada (38) as CEO of the Flying Tiger Copenhagen chain in Israel. She has served as a senior executive with the Fox Group for the past 16 years.