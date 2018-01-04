Fifteen killed in Kabul explosion (Updated)

4 January 2018 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

At least 15 people were killed and almost 20 others were wounded in an explosion in Banaee area in Kabul’s PD9 on Thursday evening.

Eyewitnesses said it was a suicide attack.

Ministry of Public Health and Kabul Police have confirmed the casualties.

According to sources the victims were mostly police force members who had a mission in the area.

Security officials have not commented on the incident so far.

The explosion occurred at around 8:30pm Kabul time.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that at least 20 wounded were brought to the facility following the explosion.

Kabul residents said the explosion was heard even in far areas around the city.

Earlier in the day, a demonstration was launched by locals in the area. The local residents impeded road construction workers to destroy shops and carry on the project.

More details will be added to this story.

21:20 (GMT+4) Initial reports indicate that an explosion has occurred in Banaee area in Kabul’s PD9, Tolo News reports.

Eyewitnesses say it was a suicide bombing. Police officials have not commented on the incident so far.

The explosion occurred at around 8:30pm Kabul time. Earlier in the day, a demonstration was launched by locals in the area.

More details will be added to this story.

