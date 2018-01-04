ISIS claims responsibility over Kabul bomb blast

ISIS, which has claimed a series of attacks in Kabul over the past two years, issued a statement on its Amaq news agency saying it was responsible, NDTV reports.

A suicide bomber in the Afghan capital caused dozens of casualties on Thursday after blowing himself up close to a group of security personnel who were carrying out an operation against illegal drugs and alcohol dealing, officials said.

The attack happened days after a suicide bomber killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 80 at a Shi'ite cultural centre in Kabul, underlining the precarious security situation in the Afghan capital.



That attack was also claimed by ISIS, which has claimed responsibility for a number of similar attacks in Afghanistan over the past two years.

