ISIS claims responsibility over Kabul bomb blast

4 January 2018 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

ISIS, which has claimed a series of attacks in Kabul over the past two years, issued a statement on its Amaq news agency saying it was responsible, NDTV reports.

A suicide bomber in the Afghan capital caused dozens of casualties on Thursday after blowing himself up close to a group of security personnel who were carrying out an operation against illegal drugs and alcohol dealing, officials said.

The attack happened days after a suicide bomber killed at least 41 people and wounded more than 80 at a Shi'ite cultural centre in Kabul, underlining the precarious security situation in the Afghan capital.

That attack was also claimed by ISIS, which has claimed responsibility for a number of similar attacks in Afghanistan over the past two years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Fifteen killed in Kabul explosion (Updated)
Other News 4 January 22:27
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Arab World 28 December 2017 16:43
Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Other News 28 December 2017 14:49
ISIS claims responsibility for Pakistan church blast
World 17 December 2017 19:14
US woman used bitcoin to move cash to ISIS
Other News 16 December 2017 05:51
Goal of West - to paralyze Muslim countries, Erdogan says
Turkey 22 November 2017 12:37
Iran’s Rouhani says ISIS “eliminated”
Politics 21 November 2017 12:08
Fire breaks out at Kabul’s ‘Bush Market’
World 21 November 2017 11:59
ISIS claims deadly blast targeting politicians in Kabul
World 16 November 2017 16:31
18 Killed In Kabul City Exlosion (UPDATE)
World 16 November 2017 15:02
Egypt’s ISIS affiliate kills 10 people in Sinai convoy attack
World 10 November 2017 15:53
Gunmen storm TV station in Kabul
World 7 November 2017 11:15
Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghan capital Kabul
World 31 October 2017 17:32
Blast in Afghan capital causes numerous casualties
World 31 October 2017 16:17
Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul
World 31 October 2017 15:55
49 IS members detained in Turkey
Turkey 28 October 2017 13:30
Can ISIS penetrate into Iran?
Politics 26 October 2017 14:30
Arab states in Washington’s Iran strategy after ‘death of ISIS’
Politics 22 October 2017 19:41