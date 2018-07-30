Libya, South Korea discuss mutual cooperation

30 July 2018 02:27 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean Ambassador to Libya Choi Sung-Soo on Sunday met with Libya's UN-backed government's Foreign Minister Mohamed Sayala in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Xinhua reported.

According to the Libyan Foreign Ministry, the two officials discussed discussed bilateral relations and mutual cooperation, including the return of South Korean companies to Libya to complete construction and power projects suspended since the 2011 uprising in Libya.

The meeting also discussed South Korean companies and investors implementing new projects of housing, construction, energy in Libya, as well as reconstruction of cities affected by the war on terrorism, the ministry said.

Due to the insecurity and chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Gaddafi's regime, most foreign companies working in Libya left the country and their projects were suspended.

