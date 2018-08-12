Six killed in bomb attack in Burkina Faso

12 August 2018 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

Six people were killed in a bomb attack on an escort vehicle in eastern Burkina Faso's province of Gourma, authorities said in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

According to the statement, the vehicle was heading for a gold mine before it was attacked by a roadside bomb. Five soldiers and one civilian were killed in the blast.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility yet for the attack.

Earlier this year, the country's military headquarters and the French embassy in its capital Ouagadougou were attacked by unidentified assailants, with eight soldiers killed.

